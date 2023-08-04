Floods in Odisha: 5 feet water flows on roads in Athagarh

Athagarh: A breach in the embankment of Rampa Dam along the Sapua river in Athagarh has led to flooding in the region. The Ghantikhal – Nidhipur area near the Old Cuttack – Sambalpur road is submerged under five feet water.

This has brought the traffic to a complete standstill. Several acres of land are now inundated, causing damage and disruption to daily life.

Relief operations for the affected residents is underway. Further details awaited.