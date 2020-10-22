Sambalpur: A five-feet-long king cobra snake was rescued on Thursday from the Post Office ATM near Kuchinda Panchamukhi square in Sambalpur district.

According to sources, the snake was spotted by people who came to withdraw money from the ATM. The people were terrified, thus they stopped using the ATM and informed the snake helpline members.

On being informed, the forest department ranger Gagan Bihari Mallick with snake helpline members reached the spot and started a search in the ATM, however they failed to spot the snake after hours of search.

To prevent anyone from being bitten by the snake, the officials posted a warning notice outside the ATM and advised the people to refrain from using the ATM till the snake was nabbed.

After four days of intensive search, they finally succeeded in rescuing the snake and later the snake was released into the forest.