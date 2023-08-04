6 districts put on alert as water level in Mahanadi rises

Six districts including Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh and Kendrapada have been put on alert due to water level rise in Mahanadi.

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of rising water levels in Mahanadi, five districts have been put on high alert. These districts include Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, and Kendrapada.

Strict patrolling is underway along river embankments, ensuring safety of the local people.

As a precautionary measure, people residing in the low-level areas are being relocated to safer places. Eight senior officers have been appointed by the Department of Water resources to closely monitor the situation.

106  teams across 16 districts have been deployed for flood relief operations. Further updates awaited.

