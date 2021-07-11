5 districts of Odisha to witness heavy rainfall, Check details

Rainfall In Odisha
Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of Meteorological Centre on Sunday forecasted heavy rainfall for as many as five districts of Odisha.

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur, said the weatherman while issuing Yellow Warning.

People of these above districts have been asked to remain alert as the heavy rainfall very likely to occur till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

People of these districts have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strikes, added the weatherman.

