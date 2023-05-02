5 district of Odisha on high alert after Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: After the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh, high alert still continues in all the border districts of Odisha. Earlier three districts had been put on high alert following the attack. But, now two more districts have been added to the list.

It is worth mentioning that, a high alert had been issued in Malkangari, Nabarangpur, Nuapada districts and now a high alert has also been issued in Bargarh and Kalahandi too.

In a presser ADG Operations Amitabh Thakur informed that, as much as 90 percent of the Maoists in our state come from Chhattisgarh. Therefore, after this incident, all the border districts have been sealed to prevent the Maoists from coming to the state from Chhattisgarh.

The situation is being analyzed through video conference with the SPs of the border districts. When the women Maoists surrender themselves, they tell heart rendering stories of their daily existence before the police. Amitabh Thakur also appealed to all the Maoists to join the mainstream.

Earlier on April 26, 2023, there was an attack on a vehicle carrying DRG (District Reserve Guard) personnel near Aranpur in Dantewada district. The IED was planted by Naxals. In the attack as many as 11 persons have died.

