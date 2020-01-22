Dead

5 Dead, 3 Critical In A Road Accident Near Rajgangpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rajgangpur: 5 labourers dead and 3 others critically injured as a car lost control and barged into the divider.

The incident took place in Ramabahala near Rajgangpur. All the critically injured have been admitted to the Rajgangpur Hospital.

The car, a Hundai Verna bearing registration No. OD-16F-4344, involved in the accident was travelling from Sundergarh to Rourkela.

The car was travelling at very high speed, the driver lost control and the car climed on to the divider.

5 labourers working on the divider were crushed to death on the spot and 3 others are critically injured.

2 of the labourers were women. The police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter, further details are awaited.

