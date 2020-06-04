Nabaranpur: In a shocking development, a five-day-old boy has been branded with a hot iron at Mokia village under Chandahandi block of Odisha’s Nabarangpur district on Wednesday.

According to reports, when the baby cried for long due to some unknown reason, his father reportedly branded with a hot iron at least ten times suspecting some ailment.

Later, the baby was admitted to Umerkote Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment as his condition deteriorated further.

Superstition of branding children with hot iron for curing them from ailments is rampant in several areas of Odisha especially among the tribals.