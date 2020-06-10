Bhubaneswar: Five dacoits have been nabbed from Airfield area of Bhubaneswar by the Quick Action Team (QAT ) and the Airfield Police.

Five of the dacoits were scheming to execute a robbery near Hitech Plaza in Airfield area, a team of Police raided the place and nabbed them.

The police personnel also seized three swords, one country-made pistol, four live bullets, cash and chilly powder from their possession.

The gang was involved in a number of robbery and dacoity cases in Bhubaneswar and neighbouring areas. The police is further investigating into matter and searching for others involved in the crime.