5 critical in fire due to gas cylinder leak in Jajpur of Odisha

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, as many as five people have been critically injured in a gas cylinder leak in Jajpur of Odisha on Monday.

According to reliable reports, the incident took place in Badabiruha village under Panikoili police station limits in Jajpur.

It is worth mentioning that there was a leak in the cylinder in the house which caught fire. As many as five people have been critically injured in the incident.

Among the injured were two women. Their condition is said to be very critical and they have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital as their condition deteriorated.

There was a leak in the gas cylinder and when the diya was lighted in the puja room of the house, the cylinder immediately caught fire.

Further detailed report is awaited in this case, the identity of the injured is yet to be ascertained. The Panikoili police has reached the spot and and investigation is underway in this matter.