5 critical due to road accident in Puri of Odisha

In a tragic incident, as many as five people have been critically injured in a car accident in Puri district of Odisha on Sunday.  

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
car accident in puri

Puri: In a tragic incident, as many as five people have been critically injured in a car accident in Puri district of Odisha on Sunday.

According to reports, the accident occurred while returning from the funeral procession. While returning from Puri, the car hit a truck.

As many as five people were seriously injured in the accident. The accident took place near the intersection of Cuttack – Chandbali road.

The deceased person whose last rites had been completed has been identified as Jayanthi Behera, the wife of Nirakar Behera of Koilipur village under Rajkanika police station limits in Kendrapara district.

The accident took place when her relatives were returning after cremating her dead body at Puri Swargadwar. The car hit the back of a truck standing on the side of the road near Bhuyukpur road.

The fire brigade rescued the injured and first admitted them to the Aul Community Health Centre. Later they were shifted to Cuttack as their condition worsened.

Also Read: 3 Bodies Missing From Graveyard In Bhadrak Of Odisha

You might also like
State

7 deaths in Banki due to kidney failure, Odisha H&FW Dept investgates

State

Special OJEE 2023 to start from June 26

State

EOW unearths a cyber-financial fraud duping Crores of rupees in Bhubaneswar

State

3 bodies missing from graveyard in Bhadrak of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans