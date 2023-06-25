5 critical due to road accident in Puri of Odisha

Puri: In a tragic incident, as many as five people have been critically injured in a car accident in Puri district of Odisha on Sunday.

According to reports, the accident occurred while returning from the funeral procession. While returning from Puri, the car hit a truck.

As many as five people were seriously injured in the accident. The accident took place near the intersection of Cuttack – Chandbali road.

The deceased person whose last rites had been completed has been identified as Jayanthi Behera, the wife of Nirakar Behera of Koilipur village under Rajkanika police station limits in Kendrapara district.

The accident took place when her relatives were returning after cremating her dead body at Puri Swargadwar. The car hit the back of a truck standing on the side of the road near Bhuyukpur road.

The fire brigade rescued the injured and first admitted them to the Aul Community Health Centre. Later they were shifted to Cuttack as their condition worsened.

Also Read: 3 Bodies Missing From Graveyard In Bhadrak Of Odisha