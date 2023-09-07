5 critical as car skids off bridge in Balasore of Odisha

Soro: In a tragic incident, as many as five people have become critical as a car skid off a bridge in Balasore district of Odisha on Thursday.

According to reliable reports, the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels and the car skid off the bridge as it was supposedly at a high speed.

The accident took place on National Highway Number 16 near Talanagar under Soro block of Balasore district in Odisha.

The car was travelling from Kolkata in West Bengal to Puri in Odisha when it skid off the bridge. All the passengers have been rescued said reports.

It is worth mentining that all the passengers of the car have been rescued and have been admitted to the Soro government hospital.

The soro police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. Detailed reports in this regard is awaited.