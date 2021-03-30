5 Cowsheds, 2 Houses, Cow Gutted In Fire In Dhenkanal District Of Odisha

By WCE 3
5 Cowsheds, 2 Houses, Cow Gutted In Fire In Dhenkanal District Of Odisha

Dhenkanal: As many as five cowsheds, two houses and a cow were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at Lodhani village of Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

A small inferno reportedly occurred at around 2 PM due to some unknown reason and suddenly engulfed the cowsheds and houses.

The Parjang fire unit rushed to Lodhani village and doused the blaze. However, by the time they took control over the fire, five cowsheds and two houses of Ramesh Sahu had already turned into ashes.

A cow, which belonged to Raghunath Biswal, was also charred to death due to the fire mishap.

The cowshed owners have been identified as Narahari Rout and Meghana Sahu.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Vigilance sleuths trace assets worth Rs 2. 71 Crore from Tehsildar’s…

State

FIH Hockey Pro League 2021: 3 Players From Odisha Selected In Indian Team, CM Naveen…

State

KISS DU Gets Its New VC

State

Fire engulfs 20 acres of cashew plantation in Keonjhar dist of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.