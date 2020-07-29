Bhubaneswar: COVID-19 claimed five more lives in Odisha as the toll rose to 159, informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

One death reported from each of these districts Ganjam, Balasore, Kandhamal, Malkangiri & Puri.

The Details of the COVID Deaths in the last 24 hours:

1. A 46-year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension.

2. A 55-year old female of Puri district.

3. A 60-year old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension.

4. A 50-year old male of Phulbani district who was also suffering from Alcoholic Liver disease, Jaundice and Hepatic encephalopathy.

5. A 62-year old female of Malkangiri district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

Meanwhile, one more COVID patient died due to other health complications is a two-year old Covid positive female child of Bhadrak district who expired due to Congenital Heart Disease with Cardiac failure.