Bhubaneswar: The Khordha police has been successful in nabbing a notorious bikers gang. 5 members of the gang have been arrested by the police.

The raid was conducted following a tip-off under the orders of the Khordha SP. The looters were nabbed from Khordha and Nayagarh.

Almost 18 bikes and 1 car has been seized. A number of cases have been filed against the gang in Khordha, Bhubaneswar and nearby areas.