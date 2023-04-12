5 arrested, IPL betting racket busted in Odisha

Nuapada: An IPL betting racket has been busted by the Jonk police on Wednesday, five persons have been arrested in this regard.

The five arrested persons are allegedly involved in a betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. The police have recovered as many as 21 mobiles, four laptops, 15 ATM cards, 10 cheque books and five bank passbooks.

The police conducted a raid after receiving a reliable tip-off in this regard and caught the accused persons red-handed.

A detailed report in this regard is awaited.