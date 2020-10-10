5 arrested for sorcery killing in Malkangiri village

By KalingaTV Bureau

Malkangiri: Police on Saturday arrested five persons in connection to a sorcery-related killing of a 45- year-old man in Udaygiri village under Poldia police limits in Odisha’s Malkangiri district .

The arrested persons have been identified as Ganga Padiami (26), Bhima Karam (30), Mala Beti (33), Irma Kabasi (30) and  Lachha Raba (45) of the same locality in the district.

According to reports, one Baga Kawasi,  a resident Udaygiri village, was forcibly dragged from his residence by  a group of villagers and beaten to death last evening on suspicion of practicing sorcery.

Later, the villagers took the body to the nearby cremation ground, situated at around 400 metres  way from the village, and the mortal remains were consigned to flame.

in the same evening, the deceased’s family members lodged a complaint at Podia police station in this connection.

“Based on the complaint by the deceased’s family members, we detained some villagers for interrogation and later arrested five persons for killing of Baga Kawasi. Further investigation is on, ” said Ranjan Kumar Majhi, inspector-in-charge of Podia police station.

 

 

