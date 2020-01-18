4th Kalinga Global Film Festival inaugurated in KIIT of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The 4th Kalinga Global Film Festival (KGFF) was inaugurated today evening in KIIT campus here in Odisha. The fest is being hosted by KIIT School of Film and Media Sciences.

On the inaugural ceremony KIIT and KISS Founder, Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta, MP Anubhav Mohanty, Odisha’s Minister of Sports and Youth Services, Tusharkanti Behera, Culture department Director Bijay Kumar Nayak, Odisha Film Development Corporation (OFDC) chairman Kuna Tripathy, Prof Pankaj Saxena from FTII, Pune and CEO of KIIT School of Film and Media Sciences Himansu Sekhar Khatua were present.

Hosted by KIIT School of Film and Media Sciences in collaboration with the Federation of Film Society of India (FFSI), many biggies from the world of Film and Media graced the occasion.

More than 50 short films and at least 15 films from across the globe are to be screened in this 5-day-long festival. Out of the films, the best movie will be awarded with Rs. 1 lakh.