4th Kalinga Global Film Festival in KIIT: Day 4

Bhubaneswar: The 4th edition of the Kalinga Global Film Festival is going on in KIIT Deemed to be University campus since January 18. Hosted by the KIIT School of Film and Media Sciences many inspiring films are being screened daily here.

On the fourth day of the Festival in Tuesday the following films were screened: ‘Sunetra’, directed by Satish and Santosh Babusen, ‘Plus Minus’ directed by Jyoti Kapoor Das, ‘The Lord of the Universe’ on Lord Jagannath by Shibu Prusty, South Korean film ‘The World without Mom’ by Miu Ku Han, ‘An Advoate of the Oasis’ by Jyotirmayee Dev, ‘Wait Blue Tarpaulin’ by Anunay Barbhaya and ‘Fille Joye’ by Saradiya Banerjee.

The festival will come to an end tomorrow, i.e. January 22. About 50 selective films and 15 feature films are being screened in the fest. The best judged movie will be awarded with an amount of Rs. 1 lakh along with the trophy while the second best film will be awarded with Rs.50 thousand and the third best flick will be given Rs. 30 thousand. Many film buffs are enjoying the films daily.