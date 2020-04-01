4th Coronavirus Positive In Odisha, Here Are Details About Him

Bhadrak: The Odisha government on Tuesday reported its fourth novel coronavirus positive case after a 29-year-old man was found positive for Covid-19.

According to the official reports, the man belongs to Bhadrak district.

He had traveled to Dubai in the recent past.

The 29 year old has been shifted to SCB Hospital in Cuttack.

The State Health Secretary had asked the Bhadrak Collector to effect the transfer the person to SCB as soon as possible.

It is noteworthy that, no symptoms of the disease were seen with the youth, but the test results of he blood sample was positive.

However more details about his contact and tracing them are awaited.