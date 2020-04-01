4th Coronavirus Positive In Odisha, Here Are Details About Him

By KalingaTV Bureau
1

Bhadrak: The Odisha government on Tuesday reported its fourth novel coronavirus positive case after a 29-year-old man was found positive for Covid-19.

According to the official reports, the man belongs to Bhadrak district.

He had traveled to Dubai in the recent past.

Related News

KIIT, KISS distribute grocery items, dry food in slums of…

Kendrapara Man Who Visited Nizamuddin, Placed Under…

Odisha Government Requests Centre To Provide Coronavirus…

President Kovind, PM Modi, Odisha Governor greet people of…

The 29 year old has been shifted to SCB Hospital in Cuttack.

The State Health Secretary had asked the Bhadrak Collector to effect the transfer the person to SCB as soon as possible.

It is noteworthy that, no symptoms of the disease were seen with the youth, but the test results of he blood sample was positive.

However more details about his contact and tracing them are awaited.

 

You might also like
State

KIIT, KISS distribute grocery items, dry food in slums of Bhubaneswar

State

Kendrapara Man Who Visited Nizamuddin, Placed Under Coronavirus Quarantine

State

Odisha Government Requests Centre To Provide Coronavirus Testing Kits On Urgent Basis

State

President Kovind, PM Modi, Odisha Governor greet people of Odisha on Utkala Dibasa

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.