4th Convocation of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar: Union Health Minister awards 40 gold medals to meritorious students

Bhubaneswar: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya graced the 4th Convocation of the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar today.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mandaviya said, “Whether in teaching, research or health care, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has earned laurels in every sector”.

Congratulating students on the convocation, the Union Health Minister urged them to wholeheartedly take the opportunity of service and responsibility that medical science brings.

He said, “Our sense of responsibility should align with our service to humanity”. He highlighted that the new initiatives of “Heal in India” and “Heal by India” will give an impetus to medical value travel in the country and also fulfil the demand for skilled and qualified medical and para-medical human resource across the globe.

Dr Mandaviya and Pradhan awarded 40 Gold medals to meritorious students of AIIMS Bhubaneswar from different disciplines like DM/MCh (4 scholars), MD/MS (10), MBBS (17), BSc Nursing (6) and BSc Paramedical (3).

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated students of AIIMS Bhubaneswar on their achievements and motivated them to take more responsibility ahead.

Appreciating the rapid strides made by the institute, Pradhan said, “It is a matter of pride that within ten years, AIIMS Bhubaneshwar has emerged as the second-best AIIMS in the country and the 26th best medical institution in the country, as per the NIRF rankings.”

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya along with Dharmendra Pradhan and Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar inaugurated the much-awaited state-of-the-art NTPC Burn Centre for the public.

The Union Health Minister also laid the foundation stone of Critical Care Hospital Building. The dignitaries also released a handbook of millets in commemoration of the International Year of Millets (IOYM) 2023.