494 Covid patients recover in Odisha on February 26

Bhubaneswar: Another 494 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Odisha, the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department informed on February 26. The total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached 12,72,922.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were in Khordha district followed by Sundargarh and Sambalpur districts.

The details of the recovery cases from different districts today are as follows:

92 from Khordha

91 from Sundargarh

37 from Sambalpur

32 from Jajapur

26 from Cuttack

26 from Gajapati

18 from Mayurbhanj

16 from Koraput

16 from Puri

15 from Baleswar

15 from Kendrapara

11 from Bhadrak

11 from Ganjam

10 from Sonepur

9 from Bargarh

8 from Dhenkanal

8 from Jagatsinghpur

8 from Nuapada

7 from Nayagarh

6 from Jharsuguda

4 from Nabarangpur

3 from Deogarh

3 from Kalahandi

2 from Malkangiri

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Keonjhar

18 from State Pool

Odisha reported 293 fresh cases of Covid including 86 in the 0-18 years, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Saturday. The positive tally stands at 12,84,616.

Reportedly, among the 293 positives, 171 patients are in quarantine, and 122 are the local contacts. There are as many as 3079 active cases in Odisha.