covid odisha tally
File Photo Of People Being Tested For Coronavirus At A Covid Testing Center

480 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Rises 3,19,583

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Almost 480  Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Thursday. The tally rose to 3,19,583.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:  

1. Angul: 41
2. Balasore: 19
3. Bargarh: 30
4. Bhadrak: 2
5. Balangir: 7
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 35
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 3
10. Ganjam: 7
11. Jagatsinghpur: 19
12. Jajpur: 7
13. Jharsuguda: 16
14. Kalahandi: 28
15. Kandhamal: 11
16. Kendrapada: 17
17. Keonjhar: 13
18. Khurda: 51
19. Koraput: 10
20. Malkangiri: 8
21. Mayurbhanj: 36
22. Nawarangpur: 6
23. Nayagarh: 4
24. Nuapada: 14
25. Puri: 31
26. Rayagada: 3
27. Sambalpur: 14
28. Sundargarh: 31
29. State Pool: 11

