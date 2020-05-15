48 more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha; tally goes to 672
Bhubaneswar: A total of 42 persons have been tested positive for the COVID-19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 672. This was informed by Health & Family Welfare Department on Friday.
Here is the details of today’s 42 positive cases:
Ganjam: 12 (All in quarantine centres, Surat returnees)
Balasore: 12 (7 West Bengal returnees, 2 Surat returnees & 1 Maharastra returnee. All in quarantine centres. 1 Delhi returnee, 1 contact case in home quarantine)
Puri: 10 (All in quarantine centres, Surat returnees)
Jajpur: 2 (All in quarantine centres, Surat returnees)
Bhadrak: 6 ( All in quarantine centres, West Bengal returnees)
Nayagarh: 3 (All in quarantine centres, Surat returnees)
Sundergarh: 1 (In quarantine centre, Ahmedabad returnee)
Cuttack: 1 (In quarantine centre, Ahmedabad returnee)
Deogarh: 1 ( In quarantine centre, Ahmedabad returnee)
Here is the district-wise list of Covid cases.
Odisha had reported 86 Corona positive cases yesterday which included 42 cases from Ganjam district, 3 cases from Khurda district, 9 cases from Bhadrak district, 17 cases from Jajpur district, 13 cases from Kendrapara district and 2 cases from Sundergarh district.