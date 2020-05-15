New COVID-19 positive case in Odisha

48 more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha; tally goes to 672

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A total of 42 persons have been tested positive for the COVID-19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 672. This was informed by Health & Family Welfare Department on Friday.

Here is the details of today’s 42  positive cases:

Ganjam: 12 (All in quarantine centres, Surat returnees)

Balasore: 12 (7 West Bengal returnees, 2 Surat returnees & 1 Maharastra returnee. All in quarantine centres. 1 Delhi returnee, 1 contact case in home quarantine)

Puri: 10 (All in quarantine centres, Surat returnees)

Jajpur: 2 (All in quarantine centres, Surat returnees)

Bhadrak: 6 ( All in quarantine centres, West Bengal returnees)

Nayagarh: 3 (All in quarantine centres, Surat returnees)

Sundergarh: 1 (In quarantine centre, Ahmedabad returnee)

Cuttack: 1 (In quarantine centre, Ahmedabad returnee)

Deogarh: 1 ( In quarantine centre, Ahmedabad returnee)

Here is the district-wise list of Covid cases.

Odisha had reported 86 Corona positive cases yesterday which included 42 cases from Ganjam district, 3 cases from Khurda district, 9 cases from Bhadrak district, 17 cases from Jajpur district, 13 cases from Kendrapara district and 2 cases from Sundergarh district.

