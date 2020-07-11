covid-19 vaccine in india
Image credit: financialexpress

48 more residents of Cuttack & Bhubaneswar test positive for Coronavirus

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 48 residents of Twin City of Odisha Cuttack & Bhubaneswar have tested positive for Coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in their respective Twitter handle informed that out 48 COVID patients, 38 are from BMC while the rest 10 are from CMC jurisdiction.

Here are the details of the 38 cases detected from the BMC area:

38 people test positive for covid 19

Here are the details of the 10 cases detected from the CMC area:

CMC

You might also like
State

Beware! You May Lose Money If Receive Calls From Mobile Number Starting With 140;…

State

Father Beaten To Death By Son in Odisha’s Gajapati

State

Superspreader Scare: Rourkela’s Sector-16 Declared As Containment Zone

State

Woman Drowns To Death In Jajpur District Of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.