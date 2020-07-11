48 more residents of Cuttack & Bhubaneswar test positive for Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: As many as 48 residents of Twin City of Odisha Cuttack & Bhubaneswar have tested positive for Coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in their respective Twitter handle informed that out 48 COVID patients, 38 are from BMC while the rest 10 are from CMC jurisdiction.

Here are the details of the 38 cases detected from the BMC area:

Here are the details of the 10 cases detected from the CMC area: