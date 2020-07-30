Koraput: The Koraput District has imposed a 48-hour shutdown in Odisha’s Koraput district.

The shutdown will be in effect from midnight of July 30 to the midnight of August 1, said District Collector Madhusudan Mishra.

The decision has been taken keeping in view the rise in coronavirus cases in Koraput district and to restrict the movement of persons from COVID-19 hotspot areas to Koraput, he added.

The collector have appealed people to strictly abide by the shutdown norms and strict action will be taken against violators.

The district has so far registered 690 positive COVID-19 cases. Out of which 220 are recovered cases and 470 cases are active cases.