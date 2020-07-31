Bhadrak: In a bid to contain the rise in COVID-19 cases, a 48-hour shutdown will be imposed in Odisha’s Bhadrak district.

The shutdown will be imposed in the entire district from 5 am of Aug 1 to 5 am of Aug 3 , said District Collector Gyana Das.

The decision has been taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the entire district.

During the shutdown period, all other activities/institutions including all Govt offices shall remain closed with certain exceptions: