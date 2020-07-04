Bhubaneswar: The 48-hour shutdown in 17 districts of Odisha began from today. Odisha government had announced the Saturday-Sunday shutdown in 10 districts to contain coronavirus.

The 10 districts where the weekend shutdown was declared are Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Jharsuguda.

However, Collectors of seven other districts took the decision to impose the 48-hour shutdown in their respective districts in view of the rising number of COVID positive cases. The seven districts are Rayagada, Koraput, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Balangir, Bargarh and Dhenkanal.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the State government had introduced the weekend shutdown in several districts last month in its move to check spread of coronavirus.