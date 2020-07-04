48-hour shutdown begins in 17 districts of Odisha

48-hour shutdown begins in 17 districts of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The 48-hour shutdown in 17 districts of Odisha began from today. Odisha government had announced the Saturday-Sunday shutdown in 10 districts to contain coronavirus.

The 10 districts where the weekend shutdown was declared are Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Jharsuguda.

However, Collectors of seven other districts took the decision to impose the 48-hour shutdown in their respective districts in view of the rising number of COVID positive cases.  The seven districts are Rayagada, Koraput, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Balangir, Bargarh and Dhenkanal.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the State government had introduced the weekend shutdown in several districts last month in its move to check spread of coronavirus.

You might also like
State

Youth Jumps Into Mahanadi River In Odisha’s Cuttack

State

Thunderstorm, lightning warning issued for several districts in Odisha

State

1 Killed, 6 Injured In Clash Over Liquor Sale In Odisha’s Ganjam District

State

Parents commit suicide after son’s death in Odisha’s Ganjam

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.