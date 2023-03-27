475 kg Ganja seized from cattle feed laden container in Malkangiri, 2 arrested

Malkangiri: The Odisha police have seized 475 kg of Ganja from a cattle feed laden container at Champakhari check post in Malkangiri district on Monday.

As per reports, the container was enroute Jeypore from Malkangiri when the ganja was seized.

Acting on a tip-off, the team intercepted a container coming from Kalimela area and conducted a raid. During the raid the police seized 475 kg of Ganja worth more than 45 lakhs from their possession in the cattle feed laden container and arrested two persons in this connection.

More details awaited.