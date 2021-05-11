Balangir: As many as 40 prisoners and seven jail staff have tested positive for Covid-19 in Patnagarh sub-jail in Balangir district on Tuesday.

According to reports one of the prisoners has died of the deadly disease while being treated at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir.

According to reports, the authorities of jail have sanitized the entire prison premises. So far, eight inmates have been transferred to Covid Care Center in Balangir.

The health condition of the rest is being monitored by a team of doctors in the presence of Patnagarh sub-collector Somnath Pradhan.