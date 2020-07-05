New COVID cases in Odisha
469 New COVID19 Positives Detected In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 9070

By Sudeshna Panda

Bhubaneswar: The Information and Public Relations Department (I&PR Dept.) government of Odisha declared that today (Sunday) 469 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in Odisha.

There are a total of 9070 COVID19 cases in Odisha till date.

Of the 469 new positive cases 317 were reported from the quarantine centers while the rest 152 cases are due to local contacts. The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 20 districts.

The district-wise division is as follows: 

1. Angul: 11

2. Balasore: 8

3. Bhadrak: 16

4. Bolangir: 3

5. Cuttack: 94

6. Gajapati: 12

7. Ganjam: 116

8. Jajpur: 25

9. Kalahandi: 2

10. Kandhamal: 1

11. Kendrapada: 5

12. Keonjhar: 25

13. Khordha: 27

14. Malkangiri: 1

15. Mayurbhanj: 6

16. Nawarangapur: 2

17. Nayagarh: 24

18. Puri: 8

19. Sambalpur: 13

20. Sundergarh: 66

 

 

