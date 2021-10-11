469 Covid patients recover in Odisha in last 24 hours, Tally mounts to 1019218

By WCE 5
Odisha Corona recovery today

Bhubaneswar: Another 469 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals across Odisha. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government.

The health department, in its Twitter handle on Monday, informed that 469  Covid patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 1019218.

Here are the details of the recovery cases reported today from different districts:

207 from Khordha

64 from Cuttack

31 from Mayurbhanj

26 from Baleswar

17 from Puri

16 from Jajapur

14 from Jagatsinghpur

11 from Sambalpur

9 from Sundargarh

8 from Kendrapara

4 from Nayagarh

3 from Dhenkanal

2 from Deogarh

2 from Ganjam

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Koraput

1 from Anugul

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Keonjhar

1 from Sonepur

47 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1019218.

Also read: Dhenkanal cash van loot: Police recover Rs 1.05 crore, arrest 3 persons 
You might also like
State

OCPL issues notification for various posts, check details

State

4 awarded life imprisonment for killing woman in Odisha’s Jajpur

State

State

Sundergarh: Junior Clerk of Forest Dept in Vigilance net

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy ivermectin for covid buy ivermectin for humans buy cialis cialis online