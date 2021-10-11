469 Covid patients recover in Odisha in last 24 hours, Tally mounts to 1019218

Bhubaneswar: Another 469 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals across Odisha. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government.
The health department, in its Twitter handle on Monday, informed that 469 Covid patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 1019218.
Here are the details of the recovery cases reported today from different districts:
207 from Khordha
64 from Cuttack
31 from Mayurbhanj
26 from Baleswar
17 from Puri
16 from Jajapur
14 from Jagatsinghpur
11 from Sambalpur
9 from Sundargarh
8 from Kendrapara
4 from Nayagarh
3 from Dhenkanal
2 from Deogarh
2 from Ganjam
2 from Jharsuguda
2 from Koraput
1 from Anugul
1 from Kalahandi
1 from Keonjhar
1 from Sonepur
47 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1019218.