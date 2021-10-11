469 Covid patients recover in Odisha in last 24 hours, Tally mounts to 1019218

Bhubaneswar: Another 469 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals across Odisha. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government.

The health department, in its Twitter handle on Monday, informed that 469 Covid patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 1019218.

Here are the details of the recovery cases reported today from different districts:

207 from Khordha

64 from Cuttack

31 from Mayurbhanj

26 from Baleswar

17 from Puri

16 from Jajapur

14 from Jagatsinghpur

11 from Sambalpur

9 from Sundargarh

8 from Kendrapara

4 from Nayagarh

3 from Dhenkanal

2 from Deogarh

2 from Ganjam

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Koraput

1 from Anugul

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Keonjhar

1 from Sonepur

47 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1019218.