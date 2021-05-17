468 Lts Of Liquor, Cash Seized In Cuttack Of Odisha, 1 Arrested

By WCE 2
liquor seized odisha
Pic Credits: Odisha Police

Cuttack: Illegally distilled (ID) liquor has been detected by Mangalabag police station in Cuttack city of Odisha in a raid and one accused has been arrested. 

According to a tweet by the police, a total of as much as 468 ltrs of adulterated ID liquor and cash worth Rs.40,280 as sale proceeds have been seized. 

The police got a tip-off and conducted a raid in Gopal Sahi of Cuttack. Along with the liquor and cash, they successfully arrested the vendor identified as Kalia Swain. 

He has been booked for the offence of selling illegally distilled liquor during the lockdown period.

