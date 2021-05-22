Lamtaput: The Nandapur police on Saturday seized a whooping of 456kg of ganja from a coconut laden truck near Block Chhak in Lamtaput and three persons have been arrested in this connection.

Sources said, on basis of reliable information, the Nandapur police were informed that a huge cache of ganja was being transported from Padua in a coconut laden truck.

The Nandapur team reached Block Chhak and intercepted the truck. During the raid they seized 456 kg of ganja worth 40 lakh from the truck and arrested three persons.

As per police sources, the contraband was being transported from Padua to Uttar Pradesh.