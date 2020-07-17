COVID-19
453 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; Total recoveries reach to 11330

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 453 COVID_19 patients of Odisha have recovered and are being discharged from different COVID hospitals, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday.

According to the Health Department, the fresh recovery cases include 220 persons from Ganjam district, 41 from Sundergarh, 33 from Nabarangpur, 28 from Khordha , 26 from Balangir, 17 from Keonjhar, 15 from Balasore, 13 from Jagatsinghpur, 13 from Malkangiri, 10 from Jajpur, 10 from Gajapati, 9 from Angul, 6 from Kendrapara, 4 from Koraput, 3 from Cuttack, 2 from Bhadrak,
1 each from Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh & Puri.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 11330, tweeted the Health Department.

 

