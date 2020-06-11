451 constable vacancies notified; check details
By KalingaTV Bureau

If you have become jobless either after you studies or due to coronavirus outbreak then you can apply for the job of Constable/Guardsman (Grade III).

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam Police has released a notification under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards to for recruitment to fill 451 vacancies of constables in the State.

Here are the details of the job:

Name of the post: Constable

Number of vacancies: 451 (316 for men, 135 for women)

Salary: Rs 14000- 60500, with Grade pay of Rs 5600 (Pay Band-II).

Age: 18 to 36 years as on January 1, 2020.

Educational qualification: H.S.L.C or Class X passed from a recognized Board or Council. Other Qualification: Home Guards Training Certificate or NCC ‘A’ Certificate

Last Date: June 30, 2020.

Registration is free of cost

Candidates can click here to visit the official website.

Candidates can click here read the official notification.

