451 constable vacancies notified; check details
If you have become jobless either after you studies or due to coronavirus outbreak then you can apply for the job of Constable/Guardsman (Grade III).
State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam Police has released a notification under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards to for recruitment to fill 451 vacancies of constables in the State.
Here are the details of the job:
Name of the post: Constable
Number of vacancies: 451 (316 for men, 135 for women)
Salary: Rs 14000- 60500, with Grade pay of Rs 5600 (Pay Band-II).
Age: 18 to 36 years as on January 1, 2020.
Educational qualification: H.S.L.C or Class X passed from a recognized Board or Council. Other Qualification: Home Guards Training Certificate or NCC ‘A’ Certificate
Last Date: June 30, 2020.
Registration is free of cost
Candidates can click here to visit the official website.
Candidates can click here read the official notification.