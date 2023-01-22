Odisha: 45 hindus living in Pakistan visit Srimandir

Puri: It was a moment of true delight for Hindus living in Pakistan since they were able to visit the Srimandir on Puri of Odisha.

It is worth mentioning that as many as 45 Hindus living in Pakistan had the opportunity of visiting the famous Jagannath temple.

The passports of all the 45 devotees were checked before they entered the Temple, said reliable reports.

All the 45 Hindus from Pakistan said that it was a truly emotional moment for them as they could see and offer prayers to Lord Jagannath.

According to reports, the visit if the devotees from Pakistan was facilitated due to the ‘Kailikapandas’ who are a group of servitors of Lord Jagannath in Srimandir of Puri.