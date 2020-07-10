45 Fresh COVID19 Cases Reported In Bhubaneswar Today, See Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 45 new COVID 19 cases have reported in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in last 24 hours.

The BMC in its Twitter handle informed that 14 cases, out of the 32 new cases, have been reported from quarantine centres while 18 are the local contacts.

The city civic body also informed that 7 COVID 19 patients have recovered in the State capital city in last 24 hours.

Here are the details: 

 

