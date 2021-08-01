44kg Ganja seized in Odisha, 3 peddler arrested

ganja seized in odisha

Dharamgarh: The Odisha police seized 44 kg of Ganja during patrolling at Kalahandi and arrested three persons in this connection on Saturday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bhikari Khara(45), Gobind Pujari (26) from Padua village of Koraput and Shankar Rao Khuda (26) from Athaguda village of Koraput district.

According to sources, the Kokasara police during patrolling intercepted a vehicle and conducted a raid. During the raid, the police seized 3 mobiles, 4 ATM cards, 2 Adhar cards, 22 packets of contraband and one bolero car. The driver of the car fled from the scene.

Around 44 kg of ganja worth lakhs have been seized and apprehended three persons in this connection. The three persons will be court forwarded today, informed police in-charge.

Later, the Koksara police have registered a case and have started a probe into the matter.

 

