44 Succumb To Covid-19 In Odisha, Khordha Reports Highest Deaths

By WCE 1
covid death odisha
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: As many as 44 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

Five deaths reported from Khordha district, Four deaths each reported from Angul, Bargrah, Jharsuguda and Cuttack districts, Three each deaths reported from Kalahandi, Puri, Rayagada and Sundergarh districts, two each reported from Bolangir, Boudh and Mayurbhanj districts and one each from Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Sambalpur districts respectively.

The death toll in Odisha mounts to 3,167.

You might also like
State

Class 9 Girl Attacked With Sharp Weapon By Youth In Odisha

State

Petrol and Diesel prices rise In Bhubaneswar on Thursday, check details here

State

Gold price remains stable in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, Check rates here

State

Odisha Reports 6,097 Fresh Covid Cases In The Last 24 Hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.