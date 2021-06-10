Bhubaneswar: As many as 44 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

Five deaths reported from Khordha district, Four deaths each reported from Angul, Bargrah, Jharsuguda and Cuttack districts, Three each deaths reported from Kalahandi, Puri, Rayagada and Sundergarh districts, two each reported from Bolangir, Boudh and Mayurbhanj districts and one each from Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Sambalpur districts respectively.

The death toll in Odisha mounts to 3,167.