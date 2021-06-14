44 more Patients Succumb to Covid-19 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 44 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease, informed the Health and Family Welfare department on Monday.

Five deaths reported from Khordha district, two deaths reported from Angul district while Balangir reported 1 death. Similarly, Balasore and Bargarh districts reported 3 deaths each while Bhadrak district reported 1 death. Cuttack district reported 3 deaths, Dhenkanal and Ganjam districts reported 1 deaths each while Jagatsinghpur district reported 3 deaths. Also, Jharsuguda reported 1 death, Kalahandi reported 2, Kendrapara district reported 3 and Keonjha distgrict reported 4 deaths. Nayagarh district reported 2 fresh deaths while, Puri and Sundergarh districts reported 3 deaths each and Sambalpur reported 1 death.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

