44 more patients succumb to Covid-19 in Odisha

By WCE 7
Bhubaneswar: As many as 44 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health and Family Welfare department on Wednesday.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 3,761.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

1. A 39 years old Male of Angul District.

2. A 63 years old Male of Angul District.

3. A 22 years old Male of Angul District.

4. A 26 years old Male of Angul District.

5. A 38 years old Male of Baragarh District.

6. A 60 years old Female of Baragarh District.

7. A 40 years old Male of Baragarh District.

8. A 39 years old Male of Baragarh District.

9. A 68 years old Female of Baragarh District.

10. A 39 years old Female of Bhadrak District.

11. A 40 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

12. A 58 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus & Asthma.

13. A 23 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

14. A 33 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

15. A 81 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Coronary Artery Disease, Hypertension, Hypothyroidism.

16. A 26 years old Male of Boudh District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, RTA with Sepsis, Acute Pancreatitis & Hepatitis.

17. A 75 years old Male of Cuttack District.

18. A 59 years old Female of Cuttack District.

19. A 65 years old Male of Cuttack District.

20. A 52 years old Female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

21. A 40 years old Male of Cuttack District.

22. A 36 years old Female of Dhenkanal District.

23. A 33 years old Male of Ganjam District.

24. A 20 years old Male of Ganjam District.

25. A 43 years old Male of Ganjam District.

26. A 40 years old Male of Kendrapara District.

27. A 38 years old Male of Kendrapara District.

28. A 65 years old Male of Kendrapara District.

29. A 66 years old Male of Khordha District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

30. A 44 years old Male of Khordha District.

31. A 68 years old Male of Khordha District.

32. A 72 years old Male of Khordha District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

33. A 49 years old Male of Malkangiri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

34. A 51 years old Male of Nayagarh District.

35. A 47 years old Male of Nayagarh District.

36. A 77 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

37. A 66 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Hypothyroid.

38. A 57 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease & Diabetes Mellitus.

39. A 55 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

40. A 60 years old Male of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

41. A 52 years old Male of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

42. A 49 years old Male of Sundergarh District.

43. A 42 years old Male of Sundergarh District.

44. A 36 years old Male of Sundergarh District.

