Ganja seized in Puri

44 kg Ganja seized in Odisha’s Puri amid lockdown, One arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri : Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Excise officials on Tuesday seized 44 kg of ganja from a car in Odisha’s Puri district and arrested a person in this connection.

The accused has been identified as Debashis Swain, a resident of Nahantara village under Nimapara police limits in the district.

Related News

Another COVID positive patient recovered in Odisha’s…

COVID-19 Lockdown: 6 Jharkhand migrant workers stopped in…

Huge Quantity Of Country Liquor Seized From Various Areas Of…

Milk tooth extracted from lungs of 7 year old kid at KIMS

Acting on a tip-off, Puri Excise team intercepted a car near Sendh Chhaka here at around 5 AM and conducted a search. During the search, the personnel recovered 44 kg of ganja inside the car.

The vehicle bearing Regd No: MP04 CB 6501 has been seized.

A case has been registered under NDPS  Act against the accused in this connection, said an official.

 

You might also like
State

Another COVID positive patient recovered in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

State

COVID-19 Lockdown: 6 Jharkhand migrant workers stopped in Odisha’s Balasore; Sent to…

State

Huge Quantity Of Country Liquor Seized From Various Areas Of Odisha’s Ganjam,…

State

Milk tooth extracted from lungs of 7 year old kid at KIMS

Comments
Loading...