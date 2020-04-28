44 kg Ganja seized in Odisha’s Puri amid lockdown, One arrested
Puri : Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Excise officials on Tuesday seized 44 kg of ganja from a car in Odisha’s Puri district and arrested a person in this connection.
The accused has been identified as Debashis Swain, a resident of Nahantara village under Nimapara police limits in the district.
Acting on a tip-off, Puri Excise team intercepted a car near Sendh Chhaka here at around 5 AM and conducted a search. During the search, the personnel recovered 44 kg of ganja inside the car.
The vehicle bearing Regd No: MP04 CB 6501 has been seized.
A case has been registered under NDPS Act against the accused in this connection, said an official.