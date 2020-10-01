Bhubaneswar: Another 4380 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different COVID Hospitals in Odisha on Thursday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The recovered cases of the day include 770 from Khordha, 558 from Cuttack, 233 from Jagatsinghpur, 233 from Sundargarh, 198 from Jajapur, 192 from Puri, 168 from Jharsuguda, 155 from Mayurbhanj, 135 from Bargarh, 124 from Kendrapara,122 from Balasore, 119 from Anugul, 113 from Sambalpur, 103 from Nayagarh, 102 from Kalahandi, 90 from Dhenkanal, 82 from Nabarangpur, 76 from Nuapada, 75 from Sonepur, 72 from Keonjhar, 61 from Kandhamal, 60 from Bhadrak, 53 from Koraput, 49 from Bolangir, 46 from Malkangiri, 42 from Ganjam, 42 from Rayagada, 38 from Boudh, 20 from Deogarh, 12 from Gajapati and 237 from State Pool, according to the latest update by the Health Dept.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1,90,080, the Health Dept tweeted.