The Digital Shiksha & Rojgar Vikas Sansthan India (DSRVS) has invited applications from the interested candidates by releasing a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice Posts.

As per the notification, a total of 433 vacant posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

Vacancy details:

Online Application to be closed on February 20, 2021

Name and number of posts:

Data Entry Operator: 168 Posts

Web Designer: 15 Posts

Content Writer: 165 Posts

Computer Networking Technician: 46 Posts

Office Assistant: 39 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who are applying for the posts of Data Entry Operator, Office Assistant, Content Writer have to have passed class 10 or +2 from a recognized board/university; Diploma in any computer course from a recognized institution.

The Web Designer aspirants has should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Technical in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/Electronics or Masters in Computer Application (MCA) from a recognized board/university.

Likewise, the candidates applying for the Computer Networking Technician must have cleared their Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized board/university; Diploma in any computer course from a recognized institution.

Age Limit: Candidates should be between 18 to 35 years.

Stipend: The selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs 11,500 – Rs 19,200.

How to apply:

Each and every candidate will have to apply for the DSRVS Apprentice 2021 posts through the online mode on the official website (link given below) on or before 20 February 2021.

Application Fee

Candidates coming under the UR/OBC/EWS categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 550 while other (SC/ST/PH) candidates have to pay Rs 400 while applying for the posts.

Click here to visit the official website.

Click here to read the official notification.