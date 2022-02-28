430 Covid patients recover in Odisha on February 28

Bhubaneswar: As on February 28, another 430 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Odisha, the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department informed. The total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached 12,73,734.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were in Sundargarh district followed by Khordha and Gajapati districts.

The details of the recovery cases from different districts today are as follows:

89 from Sundargarh

53 from Khordha

29 from Gajapati

27 from Cuttack

26 from Jajapur

22 from Anugul

16 from Bargarh

15 from Kendrapara

14 from Sambalpur

11 from Baleswar

11 from Boudh

11 from Mayurbhanj

10 from Deogarh

10 from Dhenkanal

10 from Koraput

9 from Bhadrak

9 from Rayagada

8 from Jagatsinghpur

7 from Ganjam

6 from Jharsuguda

6 from Puri

4 from Nuapada

3 from Kalahandi

3 from Nabarangpur

3 from Nayagarh

2 from Bolangir

2 from Malkangiri

1 from Keonjhar

13 from State Pool

Odisha reported 171 fresh cases of Covid including 34 in the 0-18 years, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday. The positive tally stands at 12,73,304.

Reportedly, among the 171 positives, 98 patients are in quarantine, and 73 are the local contacts. There are as many as 2610 active cases in Odisha.