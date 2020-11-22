covid cases in bhubaneswar today
Image Credits: IANS

43 Covid Positives, 57 Recoveries In Bhubaneswar In Last 24 Hrs

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday informed that 43 more people from the State capital city have been infected with the Coronavirus while 57 patients have been cured from disease in the last 24 hours.

The people who have tested positive for the deadly virus include 12 from different quarantine centres and the rest 31 cases are local contacts.

Here is the complete list of the new Covid cases reported from the jurisdiction of BMC:

