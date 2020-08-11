43 Covid-19 cases from Malgodown Jalua Sahi among 73 new cases in Cuttack city

Cuttack: As many as 73 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

Among the fresh Covid-19 positive cases in the city, 43 cases have been reported from Jalua Sahi, Malgodown containment zones, while 13 cases have been detected from institutional quarantine centres, 12 from home quarantine and 5 local contact cases.

“Out of the 76 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 73 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 2 recoveries (10th August data) have been reported recently. KUDOS to all doctors and healthcare staff,” CMC tweeted.

The active cases in the silver city now stand at 870