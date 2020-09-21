4242 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 1,84,122
Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 4242 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 1,84,122.
According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of4242 cases have been reported today out of which 1739 are local cases while the rest 2503 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.
The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.
New Positive Cases: 4242
In quarantine: 2503
Local contacts: 1739
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 130
2. Balasore: 155
3. Bargarh: 114
4. Bhadrak: 114
5. Balangir: 68
6. Boudh: 45
7. Cuttack: 595
8. Deogarh: 10
9. Dhenkanal: 71
10. Gajapati: 27
11. Ganjam: 57
12. Jagatsinghpur: 176
13. Jajpur: 131
14. Jharsuguda: 205
15. Kalahandi: 40
16. Kandhamal: 153
17. Kendrapada: 155
18. Keonjhar: 62
19. Khurda: 652
20. Koraput: 90
21. Malkangiri: 69
22. Mayurbhanj: 171
23. Nawarangpur: 54
24. Nayagarh: 53
25. Nuapada: 58
26. Puri: 182
27. Rayagada: 134
28. Sambalpur: 113
29. Sonepur: 19
30. Sundargarh: 133
31. State Pool: 206