Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 4242 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 1,84,122.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of4242 cases have been reported today out of which 1739 are local cases while the rest 2503 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.

New Positive Cases: 4242

In quarantine: 2503

Local contacts: 1739

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 130

2. Balasore: 155

3. Bargarh: 114

4. Bhadrak: 114

5. Balangir: 68

6. Boudh: 45

7. Cuttack: 595

8. Deogarh: 10

9. Dhenkanal: 71

10. Gajapati: 27

11. Ganjam: 57

12. Jagatsinghpur: 176

13. Jajpur: 131

14. Jharsuguda: 205

15. Kalahandi: 40

16. Kandhamal: 153

17. Kendrapada: 155

18. Keonjhar: 62

19. Khurda: 652

20. Koraput: 90

21. Malkangiri: 69

22. Mayurbhanj: 171

23. Nawarangpur: 54

24. Nayagarh: 53

25. Nuapada: 58

26. Puri: 182

27. Rayagada: 134

28. Sambalpur: 113

29. Sonepur: 19

30. Sundargarh: 133

31. State Pool: 206