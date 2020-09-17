Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 4241 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 1,67,161.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 4241 cases have been reported today out of which 1739 are local cases while the rest 2502 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases Is As Below:

1. Angul: 84

2. Balasore: 141

3. Bargarh: 149

4. Bhadrak: 72

5. Balangir: 44

6. Boudh: 94

7. Cuttack: 389

8. Deogarh: 6

9. Dhenkanal: 86

10. Gajapati: 23

11. Ganjam: 75

12. Jagatsinghpur: 126

13. Jajpur: 150

14. Jharsuguda: 111

15. Kalahandi: 114

16. Kandhamal: 116

17. Kendrapada: 103

18. Keonjhar: 77

19. Khurda: 647

20. Koraput: 98

21. Malkangiri: 28

22. Mayurbhanj: 147

23. Nawarangpur: 107

24. Nayagarh: 94

25. Nuapada: 99

26. Puri: 291

27. Rayagada: 66

28. Sambalpur: 91

29. Sonepur: 129

30. Sundargarh: 154

31. State Pool: 330