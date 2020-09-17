4241 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Crosses 1.6 Lakh Mark
Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 4241 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 1,67,161.
According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 4241 cases have been reported today out of which 1739 are local cases while the rest 2502 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.
The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases Is As Below:
1. Angul: 84
2. Balasore: 141
3. Bargarh: 149
4. Bhadrak: 72
5. Balangir: 44
6. Boudh: 94
7. Cuttack: 389
8. Deogarh: 6
9. Dhenkanal: 86
10. Gajapati: 23
11. Ganjam: 75
12. Jagatsinghpur: 126
13. Jajpur: 150
14. Jharsuguda: 111
15. Kalahandi: 114
16. Kandhamal: 116
17. Kendrapada: 103
18. Keonjhar: 77
19. Khurda: 647
20. Koraput: 98
21. Malkangiri: 28
22. Mayurbhanj: 147
23. Nawarangpur: 107
24. Nayagarh: 94
25. Nuapada: 99
26. Puri: 291
27. Rayagada: 66
28. Sambalpur: 91
29. Sonepur: 129
30. Sundargarh: 154
31. State Pool: 330