4189 Penalised, 31 Shops Sealed In Bhubaneswar & Cuttack For COVID-19 Norm Violations

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: Intensifying its action against COVID-19 guidelines violators, the Commissionerate Police have sealed 31 shops in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash in a twitter post said  that” Today 2729 people have been fined for Covid-19 Guidelines violation in UPD Bhubaneswar. Also 22 shops were sealed for not following the Covid -19 guidelines.”

In Cuttack, said that nine shops have been sealed, while fines have been collected from 1460 persons for gross violation of social distancing norms, 350 were penalised for not wearing a mask and 576 under MV/OUP Act.

Following the instruction by the Chief Minister, the Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay had directed the twin city Commissionerate Police to initiate stern action against the violators in both the cities.

